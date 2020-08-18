Own MG Hector, ZS EV without buying them through Zoomcar’s new subscription plan

All three of MG's offerings in the Indian market will be available with the Zoomcar subscription plan while the rates for the same will be announced in a couple of days from now.

Owning a car might be still a dream for many. However while earlier there were only outright cash payment, the process has evolved with banks stepping in to give loans. Now it is even more simplified with lease and subscription programs. There is usually no downpayment and all one has to do is order the car through a website and then pay monthly installments. This will be for a certain period of time, after which you can choose to return the car or perhaps buy it with an upfront payment. Zoomcar has now tied up with MG Motors India. Through this association, the latter’s cars like the MG Hector, Hector Plus and ZS EV will be available on a subscription. The subscription tenure will be 12, 24 or 36 months. The amount for the subscription will be listed on Zoomcar website in a couple of days.

Subscribers are being promised a 24×7 support for the vehicle listing as well as subscription enquiries. The vehicle scheduling as well as fleet management fall under this 24×7 support. Through this, MG Motors aims to make it business more dynamic as well as bring more customers to the fold. Both the MG Hector and its Plus derivative have got the same set of engines and gearbox in petrol/diesel guise. The ZS EV though is an altogether different animal as it is propelled by battery power. Also, it is the costliest of all MGs available in India. The running costs though are significantly lower than the Hector or Plus.

MG promises to offer its MG Shield and Shield+ service packages with the vehicles. All the cars provided to the customers will be new units and will be sanitised as well. What’s more, Zoomcar is not the only medium through which one can subscribe to a MG car. There is also MYLES. This was introduced when the company had launched the Hector in India last year.

