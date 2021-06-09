Own a Nissan Magnite for Rs 17,999: City-wise subscription prices explained

Here is a variant-wise break up of the subscription plans and model of the Nissan Magnite for the available regions including Delhi NCR, Chennai and Hyderabad. Nissan will expand the service to more cities.

By:June 9, 2021 7:08 PM

As the retail industry evolves from simply the ‘buy and sell’ retail model, India is starting to open up to leasing or subscribing as well. Whether it’s from too many YouTubers telling them to “like, share and subscribe” or not, we are not sure. But Indians are warming up to the business model when it comes to a lot of things — furniture, appliances, and even cars! After Maruti Suzuki, Nissan recently announced its subscription model for its vehicles. It is offering its two SUVs (Magnite, Kicks) and the small Datsun Redi-Go on a subscription basis. So if you are looking to or are open to the prospect, here is a detailed price break up for the Nissan Magnite depending on your city.

To know how the subscription plan works, read our story: Nissan Magnite, Kicks available on subscription: Explained

Currently, the Magnite is available on lease in a handful of cities — Delhi, NCR, Chennai and Hyderabad. The plans on offer are limited to 10,000 km and can be opted for 24, 36, 48 or 48 months with AMC.

Prices for the Magnite in Delhi start from Rs 17,999/m should you go in for the long term with the base model, but in short term, for 2 years you can drive it home, and where ever you want for 24,623/m. The top-spec Magnite could be subscribed to for Rs 25,038/m for the 48 with AMC plan. But for a two-year subscription, it will cost Rs 33,506/m in Delhi.

In Ghaziabad or Noida (NCR) the 48 months + AMC plan is also for Rs 17,999/m for the base model while the 24-month package will cost Rs 33,506/m. The Magnite Turbo CVT Premium can be subscribed for Rs 25,038/m for the longest term of 4 years. The 2-year short term plan costs Rs 33,506 per month.

Prices in Chennai see a marginal rise. The most affordable and long term option costs Rs 18,799/m for the base variant but could opt for 2 years at Rs 25,364/m. The top-spec Turbo CVT Premium in the long term will cost Rs 25,702/m for four years and Rs 34,624/m for the two-year plan.

Finally, folks at Hyderabad will also be offered the option to subscribe. The base Magnite MT XV can be subscribed for four years at Rs 19,675/m, the short term 2-year option will cost 26,917/m. The top model Magnite for the long term 4-year lease will draw a subscription fee of Rs 26,871/m while the 2-year option will cost Rs 36,649. Detailed city-wise subscription costs are provided below.

Currently, Nissan’s subscription plan is offered in only these select regions. However, the Japanese automaker is working to launch the service in Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru as well.

Swipe/Scroll left for full table contents.

Nissan Magnite Subscription plans and rates in Delhi

10K KM Delhi

Model

Total

(Ex-showroom-INR)

Months

24M

36M

48M

48M with AMC

Magnite MT XV

715000

24632

21418

19064

17,999

Magnite MT XV PREMIUM

784000

26882

23302

20719

20060

Magnite TURBO MT XV

825000

28273

24554

21839

21063

Magnite TURBO MT XV PREMIUM

905000

30810

26688

23714

22990

Magnite TURBO CVT XV

915000

31128

26955

23949

23231

Magnite TURBO CVT XV PREMIUM

990000

33506

28956

25706

25038

Nissan Magnite Subscription plans and rates in Noida, Ghaziabad

10K KM Ghaziabad/Noida

Model

Total

(Ex-showroom-INR)

Months

24M

36M

48M

48M with AMC

Magnite MT XV

715000

24839

21564

19180

17,999

Magnite MT XV PREMIUM

784000

27121

23472

20853

20197

Magnite TURBO MT XV

825000

28532

24737

21985

21212

Magnite TURBO MT XV PREMIUM

905000

31106

26898

23881

23160

Magnite TURBO CVT XV

915000

31428

27168

24118

23404

Magnite TURBO CVT XV PREMIUM

990000

33842

29194

25896

25231

Nissan Magnite Subscription plans and rates in Chennai

10K KM Chennai

Model

Total

(Ex-showroom-INR)

Months

24M

36M

48M

48M with AMC

Magnite MT XV

715000

25364

21936

19476

18799

Magnite MT XV PREMIUM

784000

27711

23889

21185

20555

Magnite TURBO MT XV

825000

29160

25182

22339

21592

Magnite TURBO MT XV PREMIUM

905000

31701

24504

21830

21084

Magnite TURBO CVT XV

915000

32140

27897

24519

23834

Magnite TURBO CVT XV PREMIUM

990000

34624

29748

26337

25702

Nissan Magnite Subscription plans and rates in Hyderabad

10K KM Hyderabad

Model

Total

(Ex-showroom-INR)

Months

24M

36M

48M

48M with AMC

Magnite MT XV

715000

26919

23039

20353

19675

Magnite MT XV PREMIUM

784000

29395

25083

22135

21505

Magnite TURBO MT XV

825000

30921

26430

23332

22585

Magnite TURBO MT XV PREMIUM

905000

33720

28750

25377

24663

Magnite TURBO CVT XV

915000

34070

29040

25607

24923

Magnite TURBO CVT XV PREMIUM

990000

36694

31215

27504

26871

