Own a Nissan Magnite for Rs 17,999: City-wise subscription prices explained

Here is a variant-wise break up of the subscription plans and model of the Nissan Magnite for the available regions including Delhi NCR, Chennai and Hyderabad. Nissan will expand the service to more cities.

As the retail industry evolves from simply the ‘buy and sell’ retail model, India is starting to open up to leasing or subscribing as well. Whether it’s from too many YouTubers telling them to “like, share and subscribe” or not, we are not sure. But Indians are warming up to the business model when it comes to a lot of things — furniture, appliances, and even cars! After Maruti Suzuki, Nissan recently announced its subscription model for its vehicles. It is offering its two SUVs (Magnite, Kicks) and the small Datsun Redi-Go on a subscription basis. So if you are looking to or are open to the prospect, here is a detailed price break up for the Nissan Magnite depending on your city.

To know how the subscription plan works, read our story: Nissan Magnite, Kicks available on subscription: Explained

Currently, the Magnite is available on lease in a handful of cities — Delhi, NCR, Chennai and Hyderabad. The plans on offer are limited to 10,000 km and can be opted for 24, 36, 48 or 48 months with AMC.

Prices for the Magnite in Delhi start from Rs 17,999/m should you go in for the long term with the base model, but in short term, for 2 years you can drive it home, and where ever you want for 24,623/m. The top-spec Magnite could be subscribed to for Rs 25,038/m for the 48 with AMC plan. But for a two-year subscription, it will cost Rs 33,506/m in Delhi.

In Ghaziabad or Noida (NCR) the 48 months + AMC plan is also for Rs 17,999/m for the base model while the 24-month package will cost Rs 33,506/m. The Magnite Turbo CVT Premium can be subscribed for Rs 25,038/m for the longest term of 4 years. The 2-year short term plan costs Rs 33,506 per month.

Prices in Chennai see a marginal rise. The most affordable and long term option costs Rs 18,799/m for the base variant but could opt for 2 years at Rs 25,364/m. The top-spec Turbo CVT Premium in the long term will cost Rs 25,702/m for four years and Rs 34,624/m for the two-year plan.

Finally, folks at Hyderabad will also be offered the option to subscribe. The base Magnite MT XV can be subscribed for four years at Rs 19,675/m, the short term 2-year option will cost 26,917/m. The top model Magnite for the long term 4-year lease will draw a subscription fee of Rs 26,871/m while the 2-year option will cost Rs 36,649. Detailed city-wise subscription costs are provided below.

Currently, Nissan’s subscription plan is offered in only these select regions. However, the Japanese automaker is working to launch the service in Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru as well.

Swipe/Scroll left for full table contents.

Nissan Magnite Subscription plans and rates in Delhi

10K KM Delhi Model Total (Ex-showroom-INR) Months 24M 36M 48M 48M with AMC Magnite MT XV 715000 24632 21418 19064 17,999 Magnite MT XV PREMIUM 784000 26882 23302 20719 20060 Magnite TURBO MT XV 825000 28273 24554 21839 21063 Magnite TURBO MT XV PREMIUM 905000 30810 26688 23714 22990 Magnite TURBO CVT XV 915000 31128 26955 23949 23231 Magnite TURBO CVT XV PREMIUM 990000 33506 28956 25706 25038

Nissan Magnite Subscription plans and rates in Noida, Ghaziabad

10K KM Ghaziabad/Noida Model Total (Ex-showroom-INR) Months 24M 36M 48M 48M with AMC Magnite MT XV 715000 24839 21564 19180 17,999 Magnite MT XV PREMIUM 784000 27121 23472 20853 20197 Magnite TURBO MT XV 825000 28532 24737 21985 21212 Magnite TURBO MT XV PREMIUM 905000 31106 26898 23881 23160 Magnite TURBO CVT XV 915000 31428 27168 24118 23404 Magnite TURBO CVT XV PREMIUM 990000 33842 29194 25896 25231

Nissan Magnite Subscription plans and rates in Chennai

10K KM Chennai Model Total (Ex-showroom-INR) Months 24M 36M 48M 48M with AMC Magnite MT XV 715000 25364 21936 19476 18799 Magnite MT XV PREMIUM 784000 27711 23889 21185 20555 Magnite TURBO MT XV 825000 29160 25182 22339 21592 Magnite TURBO MT XV PREMIUM 905000 31701 24504 21830 21084 Magnite TURBO CVT XV 915000 32140 27897 24519 23834 Magnite TURBO CVT XV PREMIUM 990000 34624 29748 26337 25702

Nissan Magnite Subscription plans and rates in Hyderabad

10K KM Hyderabad Model Total (Ex-showroom-INR) Months 24M 36M 48M 48M with AMC Magnite MT XV 715000 26919 23039 20353 19675 Magnite MT XV PREMIUM 784000 29395 25083 22135 21505 Magnite TURBO MT XV 825000 30921 26430 23332 22585 Magnite TURBO MT XV PREMIUM 905000 33720 28750 25377 24663 Magnite TURBO CVT XV 915000 34070 29040 25607 24923 Magnite TURBO CVT XV PREMIUM 990000 36694 31215 27504 26871

