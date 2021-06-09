Own a Nissan Magnite for Rs 17,999: City-wise subscription prices explained

As the retail industry evolves from simply the ‘buy and sell’ retail model, India is starting to open up to leasing or subscribing as well. Whether it’s from too many YouTubers telling them to “like, share and subscribe” or not, we are not sure. But Indians are warming up to the business model when it comes to a lot of things — furniture, appliances, and even cars! After Maruti Suzuki, Nissan recently announced its subscription model for its vehicles. It is offering its two SUVs (Magnite, Kicks) and the small Datsun Redi-Go on a subscription basis. So if you are looking to or are open to the prospect, here is a detailed price break up for the Nissan Magnite depending on your city.
To know how the subscription plan works, read our story: Nissan Magnite, Kicks available on subscription: Explained
Currently, the Magnite is available on lease in a handful of cities — Delhi, NCR, Chennai and Hyderabad. The plans on offer are limited to 10,000 km and can be opted for 24, 36, 48 or 48 months with AMC.
Prices for the Magnite in Delhi start from Rs 17,999/m should you go in for the long term with the base model, but in short term, for 2 years you can drive it home, and where ever you want for 24,623/m. The top-spec Magnite could be subscribed to for Rs 25,038/m for the 48 with AMC plan. But for a two-year subscription, it will cost Rs 33,506/m in Delhi.
In Ghaziabad or Noida (NCR) the 48 months + AMC plan is also for Rs 17,999/m for the base model while the 24-month package will cost Rs 33,506/m. The Magnite Turbo CVT Premium can be subscribed for Rs 25,038/m for the longest term of 4 years. The 2-year short term plan costs Rs 33,506 per month.
Prices in Chennai see a marginal rise. The most affordable and long term option costs Rs 18,799/m for the base variant but could opt for 2 years at Rs 25,364/m. The top-spec Turbo CVT Premium in the long term will cost Rs 25,702/m for four years and Rs 34,624/m for the two-year plan.
Finally, folks at Hyderabad will also be offered the option to subscribe. The base Magnite MT XV can be subscribed for four years at Rs 19,675/m, the short term 2-year option will cost 26,917/m. The top model Magnite for the long term 4-year lease will draw a subscription fee of Rs 26,871/m while the 2-year option will cost Rs 36,649. Detailed city-wise subscription costs are provided below.
Currently, Nissan’s subscription plan is offered in only these select regions. However, the Japanese automaker is working to launch the service in Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru as well.
10K KM Delhi
Model
Total
(Ex-showroom-INR)
Months
24M
36M
48M
48M with AMC
|Magnite MT XV
715000
24632
21418
19064
17,999
|Magnite MT XV PREMIUM
784000
26882
23302
20719
20060
|Magnite TURBO MT XV
825000
28273
24554
21839
21063
|Magnite TURBO MT XV PREMIUM
905000
30810
26688
23714
22990
|Magnite TURBO CVT XV
915000
31128
26955
23949
23231
|Magnite TURBO CVT XV PREMIUM
990000
33506
28956
25706
25038
10K KM Ghaziabad/Noida
Model
Total
(Ex-showroom-INR)
Months
24M
36M
48M
48M with AMC
|Magnite MT XV
715000
24839
21564
19180
17,999
|Magnite MT XV PREMIUM
784000
27121
23472
20853
20197
|Magnite TURBO MT XV
825000
28532
24737
21985
21212
|Magnite TURBO MT XV PREMIUM
905000
31106
26898
23881
23160
|Magnite TURBO CVT XV
915000
31428
27168
24118
23404
|Magnite TURBO CVT XV PREMIUM
990000
33842
29194
25896
25231
10K KM Chennai
Model
Total
(Ex-showroom-INR)
Months
24M
36M
48M
48M with AMC
|Magnite MT XV
715000
25364
21936
19476
18799
|Magnite MT XV PREMIUM
784000
27711
23889
21185
20555
|Magnite TURBO MT XV
825000
29160
25182
22339
21592
|Magnite TURBO MT XV PREMIUM
905000
31701
24504
21830
21084
|Magnite TURBO CVT XV
915000
32140
27897
24519
23834
|Magnite TURBO CVT XV PREMIUM
990000
34624
29748
26337
25702
10K KM Hyderabad
Model
Total
(Ex-showroom-INR)
Months
24M
36M
48M
48M with AMC
|Magnite MT XV
715000
26919
23039
20353
19675
|Magnite MT XV PREMIUM
784000
29395
25083
22135
21505
|Magnite TURBO MT XV
825000
30921
26430
23332
22585
|Magnite TURBO MT XV PREMIUM
905000
33720
28750
25377
24663
|Magnite TURBO CVT XV
915000
34070
29040
25607
24923
|Magnite TURBO CVT XV PREMIUM
990000
36694
31215
27504
26871
