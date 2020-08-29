Own a Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ciaz in Pune, Hyderabad without buying the car: Here’s how!

Customers can choose to subscribe to select cars from Nexa or Arena dealerships on a 12, 24, 36, 42 and 48 months tenure. There is no down payment involved here.

Maruti Suzuki has started its Subscribe program for individuals. The company has initiated this in regions like Pune as well as Hyderabad. Maruti has partnered with Myles Automotive Technologies for this. Select cars from both the Nexa as well as Arena showrooms will be available for subscription. This includes the Dzire, Swift, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza from Arena whereas the Baleno, XL6 and Ciaz will be available from Nexa. Budget cars like the Alto, WagonR, S-Presso, Ignis and Celerio are not a part of this program. Customers can choose to subscribe to the aforementioned select cars on a 12, 24, 36, 42 and 48 months tenure. There is no down payment involved here. For those seeking to buy the Maruti Suzuki Swift, in Pune, they pay Rs 17,600/month for the Lxi variant. Those in Hyderabad will pay slightly more – Rs 18,350/month. This is inclusive of the taxes.

Customers can also exercise the buyback option once they have completed the tenure of the subscription. The car’s maintenance as well as insurance is included in the subscription amount. There is also 24×7 roadside assistance program on offer. All these aftersales will be handled through Myles via Maruti’s authorised workshops.

Shashank Srivastava, the executive director of marketing and sales at MSIL said that given the current situation, customers are looking to shift from shared mobility. Personal cars are being preferred. Mobility solutions that are easy on the pocket and yet doesn’t bind a customer to the long term financial commitments is what the Maruti Subscribe is all about. Many new customers, according to Srivastava, will associate with the brand because of this. It is also beneficial to customers who want to frequently upgrade to a new car.

Sakshi Vij, founder and CEO of Myles, said that it was a part of their vision to provide customers with easy car ownership experience.

