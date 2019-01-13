Over 90% people risk road safety in India, says a recent study!

A recent study conducted by Nissan India and SaveLIFE foundation has highlighted the concern of road safety and rising risks associated due to safety negligence on the Indian roads. As per the study named ‘Rear Seat-Belt Usage and Child Road Safety in India’, nearly 90% of the respondents agreed to not using rear seat belts while traveling in a four-wheeler. The numbers were further confirmed when an observable study was conducted in the select major Indian cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai, revealing a higher number of 98% people accepting to not using rear seat-belts in a car.

As per the study, nearly every 3rd respondent agreed that Indian roads are highly unsafe for the children. Out of all the respondents, only 20.1 percent agreed to have owned a child helmet, even though almost over 91 percent were aware of the importance of child safety gears. This report comes in the wake of nearly over 9400 children losing their lives on the Indian roads alone in the year 2017. And that makes up for nearly 26 children deaths every day.

Speaking on the report launch, Nitin Gadkari, said “Road safety is one of the most important safety subjects in India today. Every year, Indian roads account to over 5 lakh accidents and nearly 1.5 lakh deaths. The numbers are highest when compared to elsewhere in the world, which is highly unfortunate. Even though the number of accidents has been reduced by 4% compared to the previous year, but in some states, the number of deaths hasn’t gone down. Even though it is not good for me, we have decided to publish the report of every state to show the people of India. Even though we have had a lot of success stories, this is one of my departments where a lot of works needs to be done, and currently, it is in a state of failure.”