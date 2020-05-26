Over 800 Hyundai dealerships now operational: More than 1 lakh vehicles serviced already this month

With Hyundai India’s manufacturing operations now in place, the brand has announced that it has been able to open over 800 sales outlets and workshops across the country as the country copes and recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

As India begins to cope and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Hyundai Motor India had announced that it had obtained permission to commence manufacturing in Tamil Nadu. Now, after obtaining permission from the respective authorities, it has been able to open over 800 dealers and workshops as the lockdown guidelines are being relaxed across the nation.

806 showroom which includes dealerships and rural sales outlets along with 863 workshops of the Hyundai brand have now opened across India and are complying with all the regulations and safety guidelines issued by the company and mandated by the Indian government. Since the brand has restarted operations, it claims to have received close to 9,000 customer bookings, while 5,600 new vehicles have been delivered to customers in the last 22 days. The brand has stared that it is witnessing significant demand from its recently introduced products like the new Creta and Verna. With the strength of currently operational workshops, Hyundai says it has been able to already service over 1 lakh vehicles in 530 cities so far in the month of May 2020.

Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. Tarun Garg, said, “Towards our effort to support the country’s objective of reviving the economy, we have commenced operations of our Showrooms and Workshops in line with the approvals granted by Central & State Authorities.”.

Hyundai dealerships and workshops will be adhering to the stringent guidelines for safety and welfare of its customers and employees as mandated by the Indian government. All Hyundai showrooms and workshops are following a 100% social distancing compliance with frequent sanitisation of the facility.

For sales needs, customers can opt for a remote vehicle demonstration through an online video conference. Through the Hyundai Click-to-Buy online sales platform, using minimal paperwork and home delivery options, the brand aims to offer a minimal physical contact experience.

For after-sales and service facilities, Hyundai is offering an online service booking feature through the Hyundai Care App, and communicating of the progress of the work with vehicle status updates via WhatsApp to the customer, pick-up and drop facilities and online payment portals.

On May 8, Hyundai Motor India has commenced operations at its manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu. The workforce at the plant who are working in shifts are being made to comply with new hygiene and social distancing guidelines to protect the employees from the highly contagious virus.

