Over 600 road accidents, 140 fatalities recorded in India during lockdown: SaveLife Foundation study

140 people died while 600 accidents were recorded on Indian roads amid the nationwide lockdown. Many of them were migrant labourers returning home

By:Published: May 9, 2020 5:54:38 PM



A recent study shows that Indian roads are just as dangerous even when barely anyone is using them. It is being reported that over 600 road accidents were recorded during the nationwide lockdown that was imposed on March 24, 2020, to contain the spread of the coronavirus in India. the 600+ road accidents also claimed 140 lives, and a large population of them consisted of migrant labourers who were trying to returning home.

The 600 road accidents took place in the first two phases of the lockdown alone at a time when only essential services were allowed to operate. Since March 24, to May 3, India had been under total lockdown with a huge population stuck at home, and not allowed to venture out or drive their vehicles with the exception of essential goods and medical reasons. With quite frankly no one on the streets, 140 people are said to have lost their lives on Indian roads just goes to show how dangerous they can be.

The study was conducted by the SaveLife Foundation, an organisation who have been working to improve road safety in India. The study shows that out of the 140 deaths that were recorded, 100 of them occurred in nine states that include – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerela, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Assam. The report adds that most of these crashes and deaths were a result of speeding on the deserted roads.

But 30% of all the deaths that were recorded consisted of migrant workers who were returning to their home towns, while 57% of all deaths were the drivers of the vehicles themselves. The report also shows that some of the casualties included essential service providers and doctors as well who were travelling between their work and home.

The shocking revelation that the study reports is that while the number of actual incidents has dropped with a majority of the population remaining indoors, but the rate of fatalities continues to be just as high as before.

As the healthcare system is already overwhelmed with the COVID-19 pandemic, the SaveLife Foundation stresses the importance of road safety as a priority for state governments within the Standard Operating Protocols.

