Over 53,000 tonnes CO2 saved by Quick Ride carpools in 2019: Bengaluru tops the list!

Bengaluru based ride-sharing company Quick Ride has shared some interesting figures for the year 2019. The company says that last year, it helped in saving over 53,000 tonnes of CO2 with around 27 million carpools. Quick Ride also said that it has registered as many as 22 lakhs plus new users last year. In this, Bengaluru has topped the list followed by Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Pune and Hyderabad. Compared to the year 2018, Quick Ride has witnessed a 4x growth when it comes to the total number of carpools. Moreover, Quick Ride has also witnessed a sharp rise in the number of women users as almost 630,000 females were registered on the application in 2018. One of the interesting features of the Quick Ride app is that users can see and analyse their contribution to reducing the carbon footprint.

Quick Ride also revealed earlier that a strong base of constant users with 100,000+ users across 6,000 companies have completed 100 Carpools each. Quick Ride says that its aim is to reduce one million cars from the roads every day and eventually save at least 3,000 tons of carbon emission every day by the end of the year 2020. The company believes that with the support of its users, it will continue to expand across all developing cities in India and generate car-pooling as the mainstream mode of transportation.

In other news, Candor Techspace has recently announced that over 13,500 employees have shared 1 lakh Quick Ride carpools that have helped in over 256 tonnes of CO2 saving. Candor TechSpace has recently partnered with Quick Ride to provide employees with carpooling services around its campuses in Gurugram, Noida, and Kolkata. Currently, each Candor TechSpace campuses has over 20,000 professionals with a majority solely dependent on private vehicles or cab services for their daily commute.

