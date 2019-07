Over 200 Tata Hexas to be supplied to Bangladesh Army

Tata Motors Monday said it has received an order for over 200 units of its sports utility vehicle Hexa from Bangladesh Army. The company said it has won the contract for the four-wheel drive version of the model.

"Bangladesh is a key market for us and this order is a clear sign of Tata Motors' commitment and growing success in the market," Tata Motors Head International Business (Passenger Vehicles) Sujan Roy said in a statement.

The company is exploring multiple avenues to work closely with the Bangladesh armed forces, he added.

Tata Motors has been selling passenger vehicles in Bangladesh since 2012. It is currently amongst the top two best-selling passenger vehicle brands in Bangladesh with the Tata Indigo, Tata Tiago and Tata Nexon in its portfolio of offerings. The Tata Hexa is being made available exclusively for the use of the Armed Forces and is currently not available for purchase for private customers.

The 4x4 trim of the Hexa comes with a 156PS/400Nm, 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine. This engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. There are also different drive modes available with the vehicle. This includes Eco, City and Sport mode. The Hexa is the only MPV available in the country to get 4x4. It competes with the Innova Crysta. However, for the last few months, sales of the Hexa have been dropping consistently. It is being rumoured that the 7-seat Harrier version will eventually replace the Hexa.