Over 13,500 Tata Nexon EVs sold since launch: Averaging 18 deliveries every day

The Tata Nexon EV is the highest-selling electric vehicle (4-wheeler) in our market. To back this statement with facts and figures, Tata Motors has recently tweeted that it has sold over 13,500 copies of the Nexon EV in India since its launch in January 2020. With a simple calculation, it is easy to understand that Tata Motors delivered around 18 units of the Nexon EV in the Indian market every day. While this is the highest for any electric car as of now, the figure helps us understand the rather high adoption of the new-age fuel.

Currently, Tata Motors offers the Nexon EV with a 30.2 kWh battery pack that sits underneath the floor. The claimed driving range for the Tata Nexon EV is 312 km, while it can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 9.9 seconds. The battery powers a DC motor, which sits under the hood and produces a peak power output of 125 hp and 245 Nm. Also, there are three driving modes on offer, namely Drive and Sports.

Talking of prices, the Tata Nexon EV starts from Rs. 14.29 lakh (ex-showroom), and there are 5 trim options available. The Nexon EV further comes with an 8 year or 1.6 lakh km warranty as standard. The electric SUV takes little more than 8 hours to charge via a regular 15A charger, while the fast charger does the same in around 60 mins.

The Nexon EV is on sale with a slew of features – dual airbags, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, ZConnect connected car tech, touchscreen infotainment unit, Harman’s 8-speaker sound system, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility and more.

Besides, the company is also said to be working on a bigger 40 kWh battery pack for the Nexon EV. The increased capacity of the battery pack is said to give it an improved range – northwards of 400 km.