Over 100 units of Volkswagen Polo delivered to Hilti: To be available under lease program

Volkswagen has announced that it has delivered over 100 units of the Polo to Hilti. Through this delivery, the manufacturer has further extended its product offerings to the corporate customers. Volkswagen Polo will be available to the Hilti employees under a leasing partnership between Hilti and ALD Automotive. Volkswagen India believes that as a brand that offers premium mobility, it aims to provide smart solutions that suit every stage of a customer’s dynamically changing lifestyle. The company says that in the alignment of the same, it has launched multiple initiatives such as Corporate Business Centre and Volkswagen Secure through which the customers can avail a host of benefits. Starting 1st September 2019, Volkswagen announced a 5-year warranty for its diesel carlines across its product range.

Speaking on this, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said that Volkswagen is delighted that its partners like Hilti trust in Volkswagen as one of the safest and reliable mobility partner. It is a privilege to be catering to such a diverse set of customers with the most loved & preferred hatchback – Volkswagen Polo. He added that even today, it is the first choice among Indian customers and it’s been the brand's constant endeavor of providing the best of German engineering to this region.

The 2019 Volkswagen Polo facelift was launched in India in September this year. Under the update, the Polo received a new honeycomb grille along with a redesigned bumper and new tail lamps. The new Polo facelift also comes equipped with Volkswagen Connect. The said connectivity feature lets you do trip tracking, check driver behaviour, location sharing and also offers fuel cost monitoring. The new Volkswagen Polo facelift has been priced in the range of Rs 5.82 lakh and Rs 9.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

