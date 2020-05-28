Over 100 Mercedes-Benz cars booked online across India in last one month amid Covid-19 lockdown!

Mercedes-Benz India initiated online sales on its e-commerce platform on April 27, all thanks to which customers can book Mercedes vehicles sitting at home. The hundred-plus bookings came in the last one month when all the dealerships were shut due to the Covid-19 lockdown imposed across India.

Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday said that it would not change its business plans for the year despite all the challenges in the market. Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Martin Schwenk said their plans of launching 10 products in India in 2020 remained on track and they would proceed as planned. There will be some delays but the company was working to minimise the impact, he said. Schwenk said the company had received 100 online bookings for its new and used cars. The company had launched sales on its e-commerce platform on April 27 that enabled customers to order their Mercedes vehicles from home.

The hundred-plus bookings came in the last one month when all the dealerships were shut. The company launched two new performance cars, the AMG C 63 Coupe for `1.33 crore and AMG GT R Coupe for `2.48 crore in the Indian market on Thursday. The other new Mercedes launches expected during the year include the electric EQC, A-Class limousine and GLA. Mercedes’s product offensive for the Indian market will continue, Schwenk said.The company restarted operations on May 6 at its Chakan facility and has since then also opened up 70% of dealerships, Schwenk said. Despite a difficult 2019 Mercedes saw a 54% sales growth the AMG range of cars. AMG sales are in the three digit numbers and the company said it had a 50% share in this segment. Delhi and Mumbai were the two top markets for AMG sales, but Bengaluru has pushed ahead of Mumbai and is now the second largest market for these performance cars for Mercedes in India. Delhi remains the number one market for these cars.

The company has set up a live consultation studio at its Pune facility to engage with its customers and then complete the sale at the dealerships. Mercedes will combine online and off-line strategy in the Indian market

