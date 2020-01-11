Over 10 million litre biodiesel sold by BioD Energy in 2019: Five retail outlets in Rajasthan soon!

BioD Energy, a Delhi-NCR based biodiesel producer has announced that it has sold over 10 million litres of biodiesel within the first year of its plant’s operation. The company claims that its facility in Bawal, Haryana has the capability to produce up to 120 kiloliters of biodiesel every day by processing used cooking oil and other multi-feedstock. BioD Energy said in a press statement that it is receiving great demand from its existing customers and acquiring new customers. The state-of-the-art facility was commissioned in the month of November 2018.

The idea behind the project was and continues to be waste management, which not only targets at reducing dependence on imported crude oil, fighting pollution, managing illegal discharge of oil into a drainage system that contaminates water and clogs the drainage system but also to keep a check on the adulteration in edible oil. India has the potential to recover almost 220 crore litres of Used Cooking Oil (UCO) for the production of biodiesel by the year 2022 through coordinated action and the country is one of the largest consumers of vegetable oil.

BioD Energy is a part of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) Repurpose Used Cooking Oil (RUCO) initiative that strives to enable the collection and conversion of used cooking oil to biodiesel. Now coming to the company's expansion plans, BioD Energy will soon be launching retail outlets in Rajasthan. Commenting on this, Shiva Vig, Group CEO, BioD Energy India said that the company is encouraged by its buyers’ response from logistics, mining, power generation and many other sectors. The brand ensures the distillation and production of the best quality bio-diesel.

He further added that BioD Energy recorded the biggest collection of UCO last year with the RUCO project. However, now the company's directive is solely to convert UCO into biodiesel and the collection mandate lies with Zomato as per its recent tie-up with the company, signed in November 2019. Vig also said that given huge demand and increase in people’s awareness about the benefits of biodiesel both cost-wise and in terms of its greener nature, the company is starting with five retail outlets in Rajasthan as a pilot before the end of the current financial year. BioD Energy plans to multiply the production of biodiesel by 1.5 times by the start of the financial year 2021-22. All the company's efforts are aimed at contributing to the energy security of India, Vig concluded.