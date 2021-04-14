Over 1.57 lakh Maruti Suzuki CNG cars sold in FY2020-21: Alto, Celerio & more form highest-ever tally

Maruti Suzuki currently offers a wide range of factory-fitted CNG vehicles including Alto, Celerio, Wagon-R, S-Presso, Eeco, Ertiga, Tour S and Super Carry.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that it has sold 1,57,954 lakh factory-fitted S-CNG vehicles in FY2020-21. That said, this is the highest-ever S-CNG car sales by the company till date in one financial year. Taking a look at the journey of the company’s CNG cars over the last few years, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 73,907 units during FY2016-17. The numbers grew slightly over the next fiscal (FY2017-18) during which India’s leading carmaker registered CNG car sales of 74,597 units. During FY2018-19, the company saw a significant increase with sales crossing the 1 lakh mark at 1,04,895 units and the growth trajectory continued in FY2019-20 during which the manufacturer sold 1,06,444 CNG cars. Maruti Suzuki currently offers a wide range of factory-fitted CNG vehicles including Alto, Celerio, Wagon-R, S-Presso, Eeco, Ertiga, Tour S and Super Carry.

Maruti Suzuki says that its S-CNG range of vehicles is aligned to the Government of India’s vision to reduce oil imports. The Government aims to enhance the share of natural gas in the energy basket of India from 6.2% now to 15% by the year 2030. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas & the gas industry are working on the expansion of CNG stations across India and despite a complete lockdown in the initial months of FY2020-21, over 700 stations have been added in the last year alone, which is a growth of over 50%. At present, there are more than 2,800 CNG stations across India and the number is likely to cross the 10,000 mark over the next 7-8 years.

Speaking on the achievement, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that the company sees CNG as a technology that has set a new benchmark in green fuel mobility. He adds that Maruti Suzuki offers its customers the widest options of factory-fitted CNG-powered cars. Srivastava adds that at the same time, CNG is becoming one of the most preferred alternative fuels due to its economic cost of running (as compared with the high prices of petrol and diesel) and improved CNG filling infrastructure. He says that with the Government’s clear focus on the expansion of CNG outlets across the country, Maruti Suzuki is confident of greater acceptance of factory-fitted CNG vehicles, even in challenging times.

