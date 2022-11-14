Over 1.30 lakh pending deliveries for Mahindra Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic

The all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic cumulatively have more than 1.30 lakh open bookings yet to be delivered to the customers. Their waiting period range from 3-4 months to as high as up to 2 years.

Mahindra launched the all-new Scorpio-N in June this year and it turned out to be a blockbuster hit product for the company. The new Mahindra Scorpio-N clocked over 1 lakh bookings worth Rs 18,000 crores within 30 minutes on the first day itself. Now, the SUV major has revealed that it is yet to deliver over 1.30 lakh units of the Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic cumulatively.

Mahindra recently announced that as of November 1, 2022, they have 2.60 lakh open bookings for their SUV range which are yet to be delivered to customers. This includes 13,000 units of the XUV300, 20,000 units of the Thar, 13,000 units of the Bolero family, 80,000 bookings for the XUV700, and 1.30 lakh bookings for the new Scorpio range.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic have over 1.30 lakh open bookings cumulatively. Out of this, 17,000 bookings were received in the month of October 2022 itself. The company is also ramping its production capacity from 29,000 units per month in Q4 FY2022 to 49,000 units per month by Q4 of FY2024 to clear existing bookings and reduce the waiting period.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with Mahindra’s 4 XPLOR 4WD system. It is currently priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 23.90 lakh while the Scorpio Classic retails from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

