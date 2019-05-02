Outrunning Australian Police gets tough as BMW loans M5 Competition for highway patrol

Getting away from the police in Australia have gotten much trickier. BMW has loaned a couple of M5 Competition models to the Victoria Police Force which will reportedly be kitted out and put into duty as halo cars and as highway patrol vehicles. The key fact is that these cars are on loan to the force for the next 12 months which will be returned to BMW after their tenure, provided they are not wrecked. Tax payer’s money has not been utilised for the venture.

The BMW M5 Competition is now the fastest and most expensive highway patrol vehicle in all of Australia to ever be put into active duty. The M5 joins the Victoria Police vehicle fleet which currently is equipped with regular 530d or Volkswagen Passat Turbo. Currently, other states in Australia are testing vehicles like the Kia Stinger GT and the Chrysler SRT as replacements for their current fleet. At the moment, most Australian police departments are using old Ford Falcons and Holden Commodores.

A Facebook group dedicated to the Australian Police Vehicles posted an image of a blue BMW M5 with a caption stating that the super saloons are on loan from the manufacturer and will be fitted with all the police equipment required by the police force and will be used as highway patrol vehicles.

The BMW M5 Competition is powered by a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that develops 617bhp and 750Nm of torque. The car comes with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive and is capable of accelerating from 0-100kmph in 3.3 seconds. The M5 competition maxes out at a top speed of 262kmph.

Source: Facebook