Outgoing Hyundai Tucson scores 0-star crash test rating: Latin NCAP reveals

The outgoing model of the Hyundai Tucson has received a zero-star crash test rating at Latin NCAP's test bed. This generation of the Tucson is still on sale in the Indian, Latin, and other markets.

December 14, 2021 12:29 PM

 

Just around a month back, Euro NCAP tested the Hyundai Tucson. It came out with flying laurels, as the SUV received a complete 5-star crash test rating. However, the Latin NCAP has recently tested the Hyundai Tucson, and it could only score a 0-star crash test rating. The statements sound contradictory, but here’s the catch. The model tested by the Euro NCAP authorities was the 2022 model, which has been recently unveiled and is yet to reach the markets. The model tested by the folks at Latin NCAP is the outgoing model of the Hyundai Tucson, which is also on sale in India and a slew of other markets.

Talking about the crash test, the Hyundai Tucson performed well in the frontal impact test. The protection offered to the driver’s and front passenger’s neck was good since the model came fitted with dual front airbags and seat belts with pre-tensioners and load limiters. However, the knees of the driver only showed marginal protection. The structure behind the dashboard intruded in the driver’s legroom. On the contrary, the front passenger’s legroom remained intact. The Latin NCAP has rated the structure stable and claims that it can take further loading.

Moving over to the side-impact tests, the example tested came without any side airbags. However, the protection provided to the chest, abdomen, head, and pelvis was adequate. In fact, the SUV scored well for the whiplash protection. The absence of side airbags refrained it from scoring any high points. Sadly, the most noticeable concern for Tucson turned out to be its poor child protection quotient, as the outgoing model comes with a lap belt for the centre occupant. Besides, Hyundai did not offer child restraint systems on the example tested. High marks, however, were allotted to the Hyundai Tucson for pedestrian safety.

The Tucson is currently on sale in India at a starting price of Rs. 22.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 27.47 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be had either with a 2.0L naturally aspirated petrol motor or a 2.2L oil burner. For transmission choices, buyers can opt between manual and automatic gearboxes.

