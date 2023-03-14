Oscar-winning ‘Naatu Naatu’ fame Ram Charan’s car collection 

Mega power star’s mega power cars – Ram Charan owns everything from a Rolls Royce to a Ferrari.

South Indian mega power star Ram Charan has a lot to celebrate as his song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the movie RRR won the coveted Oscar at the 95th Academy awards. Here is his most expensive and beloved car collection!

Rolls Royce Phantom

Rs. 9.57 crore

Ram Charan is touted to be a car lover and owns a lot of luxury cars. However, his most prized possession is a Rolls Royce Phantom worth Rs. 9.57 crore. The SUV draws power from a 12 cylinder petrol engine that is 6749cc and produces a maximum of 563 bhp and 900Nm of peak torque. Touted for comfort more than speed, the RR Phantom has a top speed of 250kmph.

Ram Charan’s Mercedes Maybach GLS 600

Rs. 4 crore

Ram Charan recently added another swanky and sought after car into his car collection – the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 which is reportedly worth Rs. 4 crore. Several pictures have surfaced online where he is spotted taking delivery of the car. Ram Charan got his hands on this opulent sedan weeks after his RRR co-star Jr NTR bought India’s first Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule. Read all about his car collection below.

Aston Martin Vantage V8

Rs. 3.2 crore

Ram Charan’s garage also holds an Aston Martin Vantage V8 valued at Rs. 3.2 crore. The car has a 3998cc petrol engine producing 503 bhp and 675 Nm of peak torque and a top speed of 300 kmph.

Ferrari Portofino

Rs. 3.50 crore

RRR-starring Ram Charan owns a Ferrari Portofino that has made its debut on the star’s Instagram. The luxury supercar is valued at around Rs. 3.50 crore and claims to reach a speed of 100 kmph from 0 in just 3.5 seconds. Its massive 3855cc engine produces 592 bhp and a max torque of 760 Nm.

Ram Charan also owns a Range Rover Autobiography valued at Rs. 2.75 crore, BMW 7 series priced at Rs. 1.75 crore, Mercedes Benz GLE 450 AMG Coupe priced around Rs. 1 crore among other cars.