Organised bus travel gains pace on tier-2, 3 routes

IntrCity SmartBus travel platform has seen its bookings growing by 77% between 2023 and 2024 and a further 67% in the following year.

Written by Akbar Merchant
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IntrCity SmartBus Eyes ₹750 Crore Revenue as Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities Drive Intercity Growth
IntrCity SmartBus Eyes ₹750 Crore Revenue as Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities Drive Intercity Growth

Rising demand from tier-2 and tier-3 cities is emerging as a key driver of growth in India’s intercity bus market, with technology-led platforms such as IntrCity SmartBus scaling up to tap this opportunity.

The Gurugram-based company operates over 700 daily services across more than 690 routes in 18 states, serving around 0.02–0.025 million passengers a day. A growing share of this demand is coming from non-metro corridors, where improving road infrastructure and limited rail and air connectivity are boosting reliance on buses.

“We are seeing strong traction on routes connecting major cities with tier-2 and tier-3 towns, where buses often remain the most direct and flexible travel option,” said Manish Rathi, CEO and co-founder.

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The demand shift is also reflected in the company’s financial performance. IntrCity reported revenue of about Rs 500 crore in FY25, up 50% year-on-year, and is on track to reach Rs 720–750 crore this year. Bookings have surged, growing 77% between 2023 and 2024 and a further 67% the following year, highlighting a clear consumer shift towards organised and reliable travel. Despite this momentum, the intercity bus market remains largely fragmented, with fewer than 10,000 buses in the organised segment. Tech-enabled platforms account for only around 15% of the market, indicating significant headroom for formalisation.

IntrCity’s asset-light mode partnering with over 80 operators while managing technology and service quality has enabled rapid expansion across high-growth corridors. The company is also investing in features such as GPS tracking, structured boarding and enhanced safety protocols to improve customer experience.

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Regionally, southern India contributes 55% of revenue, followed by the North at 20% and the West at 15%, underlining the importance of regional connectivity. The company has also stepped up safety initiatives, including proactive confirmation calls for solo women travellers, as female ridership continues to rise.

TOPICS
bus
Travel & Tourism
This article was first uploaded on March nineteen, twenty twenty-six, at fifty-seven minutes past five in the evening.
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