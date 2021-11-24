Oppo files trademark registration: Plans to enter Indian EV market

Oppo is preparing to enter the Indian EV market as the brand has filed a trademark application for class 12. The BBK-owned brand is likely to bring products to the market by 2023 only.

Oppo

 

The Indian automotive space is experiencing fast-paced growth towards electrification. New names are making their debut almost every month. This time around, it is the smartphone maker Oppo. The company has filed trademark applications for class 12, which includes electric vehicles, automobiles, motorcycles, and other forms of transportation.

Talking of the launch timeline, electric vehicles from Oppo could launch only after a couple of years. The development of electric two-wheelers is still at a faster pace in comparison to electric four-wheelers. Hence, newcomers like Oppo will have a substantial time to develop new products until the market for electric four-wheelers picks up the much-needed pace.

Also, the mainstream brands are currently focussing on petrol-powered vehicles, which is another advantage for upcoming brands. Reports suggest that Oppo is in talks with a slew of component suppliers. Some of these brands are the top-tier suppliers for the leading OEM brands, which includes Tesla as well.

Venturing into the EV space will be a new achievement for Oppo. The company might either plan to import completely built units in the country or set up a manufacturing unit to locally produce electric vehicles to keep the costs down. However, the company has still now revealed its objectives. While the approval for the trademark filing is still pending as is the case with the Vivo and OnePlus.

However, Realme has received approvals to sell electric vehicles under “Realme TechLife” and “TL Device” names. The validity of the registration is till 2031, and the company is likely to sell self-balancing scooters, electric bicycles, and automotive security systems under these names.

Xiaomi, on the other hand, is planning to enter the Indian EV space. Unlike Oppo and Vivo, Xiaomi has big plans for the market. While the company is already selling portable scooters overseas, it is also preparing to produce mass-market EVs by 2024. The BBK-owned brands – Realme, Vivo, Oppo, and OnePlus, face competition from Xiaomi, and hence, it will be interesting to see how this rivalry benefits the end consumers and the Indian EV space.

