OnePlus to launch a car, BMW paint that charges batteries using moonlight: Best of April Fool’s Day 2019

April Fool's Day 2019 is nearing its end so we must address the efforts made by car manufacturers to raise a titter. You won't laugh out loud as you would to your local stand comedian's impressions of famous actors, it'll be more like rolling your eyes thinking - really? But it is a great way to engage with the customers, releasing dubious sounding news that generates a cheap laugh. So, BMW, JLR, Skoda and several others attempted April Fool's Day jokes. We've lined up some.

BMW Lunar Paint

The concept is rather simple. What would you understand if it said 'solar paint'? Something to do charging the batteries using solar energy? Well, lunar paint is so technologically advanced, it can use energy from the Moon to charge the batteries at night. Won't that be a charm?

MG's road painting tyres

How would you like your car to leave a trail of colours behind it? How about two rainbows? MG has developed a water-soluble dye that leaves colour on the road as you drive along before fading away. These will work great for gender reveal ceremonies!

Land Rover: UK's most remote EV charging station

Land Rover has set up an electric vehicle charging station 24 km up a mountain on the Isle of Skye, making it the most remote charging station in the UK. The manufacturer also says that the owners can take in the "electrifying view" while they wait for their car to charge. Good thought.

Skoda's customisable puddle lamps

So, now customers will be able to customise what is projected on the floor when the door is open. ProjectaPal can also display any image from a linked smartphone, like your dog's face. This one's actually quite un-April-Foolish and could work in reality. Want to keep your pesky little brother out of your car, customise a message. Be subtle if you can.

OnePlus hypercar

OnePlus has released the first teaser of its new hypercar. The smartphone phone giant is entering car manufacturing and the first one it builds will probably have warp speed! We'd love to see that.