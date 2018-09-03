One travel card for public transport across India: Niti Aayog announces One-Nation-One-Card

Now soon you will be able to travel across India with a single card with the help of which you can pay for all modes of transport. The new policy will bring India in line with London, Singapore and other global metropolises where a single card is used for multiple modes of transport. For instance in London, you can buy one card that goes by the name Oyster card and can travel on buses, metro and suburban trains using that card. The new One-Nation-One-Card policy will offer seamless connectivity between various modes of transport and hence, you won't need to worry about carrying different cards or cash for different modes of transport.

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog said that the objective of the strategy is to plan for the citizens first, instead of focusing on vehicles alone, by providing sustainable mobility and accessibility by switching to a cleaner mode of transportation. Kant added that a robust transportation system is the backbone of any economy and especially for a densely populated country like India, the focus of the nation's mobility strategy was on sustainable modes of public transport, transport-oriented planning and digitisation. Towards the contribution of India's GDP, the road transportation segment alone contributes to around four percent despite being heavily dependent on fossil fuels.

The NITI Aayog CEO also added that in the wake of the worsening air quality in the country's major cities, the rising concerns of climate change and an ever-increasing oil import bill, mobility is a crucial portion of the development puzzle and is the key to unlocking the potential of India's economy and people. Anil Srivastava, NITI Aayog Advisor said that the government was working towards achieving a robust mobility ecosystem across India. It is not just the Government who will be responsible for creating a positive change in the environment. The citizens too, should work on their part and share a ride as much as they can.