“One nation, one Fastag” rule to be implemented from December 1, 2019: Here is what it means for us

At the Indian Mobile Congress today, minister of road, transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the "one nation, one Fastag" scheme. This scheme will be effective from December 1, 2019 and all new cars will be able to travel across the country without having to worry about paying cash at toll plazas. The government is pushing for a cashless system and the Fastag is the route for the transport sector.

One can effectively use a NHAI prepaid wallet that will enable them to use Fastags. There will be sensors placed on the toll barriers and the latter will open for vehicles which have valid Fastags. Gadkari had earlier urged the use of Fastags in certain parts of the country. Now it looks like NHAI highways as well as state ones, all over India, will be part of this scheme.

How effective these schemes will be remain to be seen. Gadkari did mention that the toll plaza operators have been informed to start getting the sensors fitted. Notices will be sent to them shortly. This, in short, will ensure lesser wait times at toll plazas, thereby reducing congestion, save fuel and reduce pollution.