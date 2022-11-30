One last request: The final edition of the Audi R8 GT RWD

It’s the end of the road for the Audi R8 as it bids adieu in style with the 594bhp limited edition GT.

The most powerful rear-wheel drive Audi R8 in the company’s history, the 2023 GT’s 5.2-litre 10-cylinder engine belts out a whopping 594bhp and 560 Nm of torque. Like its previous limited edition, only 333 units of the 2023 R8 GT will be manufactured, but this time round, there won’t be any Spyder version. Audi has also confirmed that 150 GTs will be exclusively sold in the US market. This will be the last dance by the R8 as it will retire after the 2023 season and hang up its tyres after 17 years. The new Audi R8 GT will arrive at dealerships in early 2023 and is priced from Rs 2.04 crores onwards, ex-showroom, in the USA market.

2023 Audi R8 GT: Ludicrous engine

To give a clearer picture of how powerful is the 2023 R8 GT RWD, the current edition has a total output of 554bhp and 550 Nm of torque. The new version offers superior performance with an additional 40bhp and 10Nm of torque, but with an engine speed of up to 8,700rpm. The new R8 GT does 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds while the current edition does it in 3.6 seconds. The new R8 GT has a top speed of 320 kmph and Audi has added a unique design to this sports car by painting the valve covers of the engine black. The 5.2-litre powertrain continues to be mated with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

2023 Audi R8 GT: What’s new?

The 2023 updated avatar of the R8 GT is not just about tweaking power and sprucing up the design. Keeping in mind that it is a rear-wheel drive, Audi has introduced a Torque Rear mode that offers quick access to seven-level traction control settings. Level 1 provides maximum support with reduced engine torque, which leads to a low level of wheel spin, while Level 7 provides only minimum support with increased engine torque, which leads to a high level of wheel spin. This lets the R8 GT meet the challenging demands of different driving conditions.

2023 Audi R8 GT: Lighter than ever before

The R8 GT is closest to a hardcore race track and ensures the 2023 version ups the ante as Audi has used many weight-saving components and has managed to reduce the weight by around 25 kg with a curb weight of 3,516 kg. Inspired by the R8 LMS, the new sports coupe has lightweight 20-inch 10-spoke all-black alloy wheels with high- Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, and a ceramic braking system with red callipers. It also comes equipped with lightweight R8 GT bucket seats, and a CFRP anti-roll bar made from carbon fibre-reinforced plastic.

