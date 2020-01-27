One Electric Kridn motorcycle launch in March 2020: Range, top speed and more

Electric vehicle startup Noida-based One Electric has announced that it will be launching its electric motorcycle called Kridn in the month of March this year. Been under development for the past two years, One Electric Kridn the manufacturer says has been built keeping the demanding road conditions in India in mind. The name of the motorcycle 'Kridn' finds its roots in Sanskrit which means 'to play' and is pronounced as 'kree-done'. The motorcycle design is currently awaiting patent approval and One Electric says that the performance of the Kridn will be comparable to a 125cc conventional motorcycle.

One Electric Kridn will have a top speed of 90 km/h and a claimed range of 120 km between charges. The details available about the motorcycle so far are limited but we know more soon. The Kridn will be launched in Delhi-NCR first in March, followed by Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

“We have partnered with leading manufacturers for best quality components like tyres, suspension, lighting system and seat. This ensures that the ride quality, functionality and durability of our bike matches any 125cc motorcycle on Indian roads,” Abhijeet Shah, COO, One Electric, said.

Also read: Benling India to launch Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle rival in January 2020: All you need to know

“Our locally developed and manufactured heavy duty chassis is designed to match our electric drive train requirements, and also to ensure a long life on tough road conditions. The battery, motor, and controller are also designed to provide high power and speed, along with ample range for city commute,” Gaurav Uppal, CEO, One Electric, said.

So far, the only electric two-wheeler with motorcycle-like design and styling is the Revolt RV400, which is powered by a 3 kW mid-drive motor that draws power from a 72 V lithium-ion battery pack. In Eco mode, the top speed is limited to 45 km/h and the range maximised to a claimed 156 km (ARAI).