On the spot challan from today on Yamuna Expressway: Illegal run of speed demons to come to an end

Starting Friday, the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police, in association with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), will start issuing on-the-spot challans against vehicles caught violating traffic rules on the Yamuna Expressway. Anyone caught speeding over 100 km/h will be handed a challan at the Jewar toll plaza. Besides this, Jaypee Infratech will install streetlights on the 165 km stretch of the expressway and it has also been directed to take measure to curb the number of accidents on the eway. Challans sent by the police through post office usually go undelivered to the vehicle owners, and hence the outdated method has been replaced.

"We will start on-the-spot challan from April 13. With the help of Google map, a vehicle owner will get warning signals if s/he crosses the speed limit of 100 km per hour on the eway. Besides, we have directed the Jaypee Infratech, the operator, to put streetlights on 165 km stretch of the eway and also install crash barrier in phases for the safety of commuters," said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the YEIDA. This step will further ensure a reduction in rising accidents on the Delhi-Agra highway.

Yamuna Expressway stretching 165 km. Connects two popular international tourist destinations of Delhi and Agra. Yamuna Expressway, a 6-lane (extendable to 8 lanes) access controlled Expressway, is planned to have 5 LFDs (Land of concessionaire) with facilities of 4 Toll Plazas, and 6 Interchanges along the entire length.

The Yamuna Expressway was opened to the public in August 2012 and since then has witnessed over 4,900 accidents (till April 2018). Supreme Court had last week ordered UP Government to increase the safety of motorists on the Expressway following to which Yogi Adityanath directed YEIDA, Jaypee Group and Police to take effective measures to reduce the accidents.