Omega Seiki unveils Singha, Singha Max electric three-wheelers with 500 kg cargo capacity, 100km range!

Omega Seiki Private Limited has entered the EV market today. The company has unveiled its smart Electric Cargo 3-wheelers namely Singha and Singha Max. The company said in a press statement that the said EV vehicles will cater to the needs of B2B and e-commerce industry and the company will commence bookings for dealerships and vehicles during the Auto Expo 2020. Now going in the details of the vehicles, the Singha and Singha Max are powered by swappable Li-ion battery. The company claims a 100 km range on a single charge. The duo have a capacity of 500kg cargo and with Li-ion 48 v battery along with a maximum torque of 80 Nm, the two EVs offer top speeds of 30 Kmph and 60 Kmph respectively. The instrument cluster of Singha gets an in-built App that captures data through telematics and cloud computing on vehicle positioning, running and mileage data, best route tracking and more.

The recently unveiled Singha & Singha Max will cater primarily to the B2B segment. Speaking on why B2B segment will be the first to adopt, Deb Mukherji said that the push towards B2B adoption of electric vehicles is driven by multiple factors like productivity and economic gain. In India, productivity gain is quite massive as EVs can help overcome several inefficiencies in last-mile delivery, especially on fuel, the overall acquisition cost of asset and most importantly safety.

Commenting on the unveiling, Deb Mukherji, Managing Director, Omega Seiki Private Limited, said that the project has been conceived with Make in India and Build in India objectives completely. All the components of the vehicles are manufactured & sourced in India. He further added that the manufacturing facility of Omega Seiki Mobility has been set up in Faridabad with an annual capacity of 12000 vehicles in phase 1. Subsequently, the company will add capacity or set up multiple facility in other locations, as volume grows. The investment will be around Rs. 200 Crores in multiple phases.