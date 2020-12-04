OLX expands to offline used car buying/selling marketplace: Launches OLX Autos

With the new launch, dealers & sellers will get access to OLX’s over 10 lakh plus interested buyers to sell their cars across OLX Integrated-Omni Channel Store experience.

OLX Group today announced the launch of OLX Autos – a car buying/selling model that offers online and offline access to its customers. OLX Autos combines the company’s online presence with and its offline brand, CashMyCar (which has been rebranded as OLX Autos). OLX Autos services have begun to roll out across India and will be visible across OLX’s 100+ existing franchise and company-owned stores across 20+ metro and non-metro cities, along with OLX’s online presence.

OLX states that it currently has 80 percent of the market share in the Indian pre-owned auto marketplace and lists over 20,000 cars online for sale daily. OLX has seen over a 133% increase in demand and a 112% increase in supply for pre-owned cars on its platform since April.

With this, OLX has introduced new products to enhance the buying and selling experience for its customers, including:

Inspected cars: Consumers and dealers will be able to access detailed car inspection reports, technical reports on the car performance, ownership details, insurance or accidental history of the car and more.

New car selling experience: Car sellers will now have the option to sell it across OLX’s online marketplace or via its retail outlets. OLX will provide dedicated support staff to guide consumers through the process of selling their cars at a retail store.

Financing, insurance, and roadside assistance: Dealers and consumers will be able to avail of financing and insurance for their respective needs. These options will be available across OLX’s franchisee and company-owned stores only as of now.

New in-app and web user experience: The user interface on the web and the app has been upgraded for simplified usage and faster checkouts and also to make it quicker for sellers to list their cars online for sale.

