Old vs New Hyundai Santro: New features, prices, interiors, launch details of the new 2018 Hyundai Santro

The brand Santro has had a huge impact not just on for Hyundai to build its name in India but the tall boy design car also appealed to the fast-growing Indian middle class that looked to upgrade to a better car. Hyundai Santro made its debut about 2o years ago and gave the company wings to be successful in India. Hyundai Santro is indeed an iconic car and is expected to make a comeback later this year. Interestingly, Hyundai Motor India is also celebrating its 20th anniversary here in India and Santro could be the perfect offering by the company in 2018.

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro is expected to go on sale around November 2018 and the car has been spotted testing numerous times. Hyundai has not officially confirmed if it will be called Santro, codenamed as AH2, Hyundai’s new small car is set to be slated between the Hyundai Eon and Hyundai Grand i10. More or less in the space where Hyundai i10 served rivalling the likes of Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Tata Tiago.

Expect the new Hyundai Santro to follow the company’s new design language and despite being a tall car, will get a sleek front face with a grille similar to that on the Hyundai Xcent. The new Hyundai Santro will be better and bigger in comfort and safety and expect a higher level of safety on board as compared to the old Santro. Expect the new Hyundai Santro to get dual airbags and ABS as a standard feature right from the base variant.

2018 Hyundai Santro is expected to be powered by the 1.2L petrol Kappa engine and if reports are to be believed then the 1.1L iRDE engine will also make a comeback. Hyundai Santro prices will be aggressive and will be at par the competition. The new Santro will be offered with the optional AMT gearbox. We do not expect the Hyundai Santro to get a diesel engine option. The buyers in this segment are price sensitive and petrol variants are a major growth driver. We have seen that on the Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Tata Tiago.

New 2018 Hyundai Santro Specifications:

Engine 1.1L iRDE Petrol engine * 1.2L Kappa Petrol engine * Power 60-65 HP * 80-85 hp * Gearbox 5-Speed MT * 5-Speed MT/AMT *

*Expected

Recently, Hyundai Santro interiors were spotted on a test mule suggesting interiors finished in black and beige. The test mule of Hyundai’s new small car featured three-spoke steering wheel with audio controls. It also has a twin-pod instrument cluster with a possible touchscreen infotainment system that was a miss on the previous Santro.

New Hyundai Santro interiors (Image Credit: MotorBeam

In many ways, Hyundai Santro was the first car to start the tall boy design trend in 1998 and the car was on sale for almost 16 years before it was discontinued in 2014. Hyundai’s manufacturing units in Chennai are running packed houses and there are strong rumours that the Hyundai Eon is likely to be discontinued to make way for the new Santro. There has not been any official confirmation on this by the company.

2018 New Hyundai Santro price: (Ex-showroom)

2018 Hyundai Santro Base variant price Rs 3.70 lakh * 2018 Hyundai Santro Top-variant price Rs 5.5 lakh *

*Expected

We expect Hyundai Motor India to price the new Santro aggressively at a starting price of Rs 3.70 lakh with the top-variant ranging to about Rs 5.5 lakh (Ex-Showroom).