Old Mahindra Jeep used as home roof in Ladakh institute: Here’s how Anand Mahindra responded

You must have come across various innovations on the internet and some of them are indeed worth noticing. Now Anand Mahindra is one such person who keeps motivating the creative talent and leaves no stone unturned in appreciating and supporting such people time to time. Mahindra's chief recently came across a set of images in which an old Mahindra Jeep can be seen being used as a home roof. Applauding the effort, Anand Mahindra tweeted "Well this will compete with our auto-shredding venture but it’s far more creative!” The said pictures are from the Sonam Wangchuk’s Himalayan Institute of Alternatives. In Delhi NCR, where cars having over 15-years of age won't be allowed to ply on the roads, the aforementioned institute has indeed set an example of how such cars can be used innovatively.

The idea has generated a lot of interest on Twitter and for obvious reasons, many people are appreciating the effort. The Sonam Wangchuk’s Himalayan Institute of Alternatives is famous due to the fact that nothing gets discarded here and hence, it believes in pure recycling. Multiple studies have proved that vehicles more than 15 years of age lead to serious air pollution. Hence, there has been a huge debate on how such vehicles need to be recycled or the waste generated from them need to be disposed off in a way that should ensure that there is minimal harm to the environment.

Here's how Anand Mahindra responded on Twitter on this idea:

A friend sent these pics from Sonam Wangchuk’s Himalayan Institute of Alternatives,Ladakh.Recycling a Mahindra car into a home roof.A way of life at the Institute, where nothing gets discarded.Well this will compete with our auto-shredding venture but it’s far more creative! pic.twitter.com/p7UwgOvtxD — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 14, 2018

We at Express Drives are also impressed by the creative idea and hope it sets an example for many others. Stay tuned with us for more such updates! Meanwhile, what do you think about this idea? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.