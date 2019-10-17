Ola’s self-drive car-sharing service Ola Drive announced: To run 20,000 cars by 2020

Ola, one of the world’s largest ride-hailing platforms has announced the launch of its self-drive car-sharing service called ‘Ola Drive’. The said service has been rolled out for users in Bengaluru initially and Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi will be added to the list next. In order to build and scale up the service across multiple Indian cities, Ola aims to host a fleet of 20,000 cars by 2020, which is 50% more than the fleet size of the overall industry. The company said in a press statement that with over 200 million subscribers, Ola Drive has the largest user base for a car-sharing service in India. Ola says that the service will enable the users to design their own package and control everything from the number of kilometres and hours, to fuel inclusion. That said, the service is highly customized for users and offers savings of up to 30% over other providers.

Ola has announced that all Ola Drive cars across segments will be equipped with Ola's connected car platform 'Ola Play' and this will be enabled through a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment device. The cars will also include GPS, media playback, and Bluetooth connectivity. The customers will also have access safety features such as a 24/7 helpline, emergency button, a facility which prompts an immediate call from Ola’s dedicated safety response team and real-time tracking. Ola Drive will also include roadside assistance, to ensure a reliable, secure and comfortable driving experience.

Ola said that it will introduce the service to users in Bengaluru through pick-up stations that are located across different residential and commercial hubs. Users can book a car of their choice for a minimum of two hours by paying a security deposit starting at INR 2,000. The insights of a research by Ola helped it to procure user-preferred car models, enable high-quality repairs and also maintenance structures to ensure every user gets a fresh and high performing vehicle.