Ola’s 4-wheeler EV is in pipeline: Confirms Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric’s CEO – Bhavish Aggarwal, has recently shared a teaser image of an Ola-badged 4-wheeler EV, giving a hint of the company’s ambitious plans to cater to affordable electric car space.

Earlier, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggrawal has stated that the brand will not restrict itself to only two-wheeler EVs, and today, he has posted a teaser image of a 4-wheeler EV with an Ola badge on Twitter. The tweet confirms the company’s ambitious plans of venturing into the affordable four-wheeler EV space soon.

In the picture, Ola’s four-wheeler EV looks futuristic. It takes a wedge-shaped silhouette with a cab-forward design. The alloy wheels on the teased vehicle do not look bland either. A yellow paint scheme for the brake callipers can also be seen. The overall design is seamless with no sharp edges or creases.

The teaser image still possesses some restrictions in showcasing the highlights of the final production version. However, it will be safe to assume that Ola’s 4-wheeler EV will boast an appealing design, as is the case with its 2-wheeler EV offerings.

Bhavish Aggarwal has further affirmed in a tweet that the current FutureFactory will only produce 2-wheelers, whereas a new FutureFactory will be established to manufacture electric cars. Talking of the launch timeline, Ola’s 4-wheeler EV is expected to shed veils by 2023.

The ride-hailing brand has evolved as an automaker recently with the launch of its new S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. The Ola S1 and S1 Pro received a warm response from the Indian audience rather quickly. The Ola S1 is priced at Rs. 99,999, while the S1 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,29,999, excluding FAME subsidies. With subsidies in Delhi, the price for the Ola S1 and S1 Pro comes down to Rs. 85,999 and Rs. 1,10,149, respectively.

Sadly, the buyers are currently facing delivery issues due to the high demand for the scooters. Moreover, the company has recently received funding of $200 million with its current valuation at $5 billion. Ola is also preparing to produce battery packs in India-based for its products.