Ola will have 10,000 EVs on Indian roads by 2019: How this will help last mile transit

Ola who has been one of the strongest advocates for electric vehicles in the country up until now have decided to add a staggering 10,000 new electric vehicles to their fleet over the next year. These 10,000 electric vehicles will primarily be electric three-wheelers that will be added across three primary urban locations in the country over the next few years. Now, this should come as no surprise considering that Ola have already been experimenting with electric cars over the last few years in Nagpur. Although they have run into some road-blocks along the way, mostly with accessibility to charging points and the short range on offer by Indian car manufacturers. Ola's plan to have over 10 lakh vehicles around the country registered under the banner by 2021.

In the NCR, the conversion to electric three-wheelers have already seen a massive boom, being ideal for last mile connectivity. The problem is that most of the electric three-wheelers in use in the capital are locally made rickshaws with cheaply sourced electric motors that could pose a hazard to riders and drivers alike. A more standardizable brand entering the playing field will maker these last mile rides a lot safer, though one can expect to pay a bit more for the convenience. The Government recently announced that they might decide against a special permit to run electric three wheelers and buses, the number of electric urban transport vehicles is only set to increase exponentially.

As of today, electric vehicles barely account for less than 0.1 per cent of the total approximately 30 lakh vehicles sold in the country. While policy makers have already started pushing for a big paradigm shift to electric vehicles, including the introduction of green number plates, automakers are still keen on seeing the construct of an ecosystem before launching any seriously price scalable electric cars or bikes.