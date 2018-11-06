Ola ventures into New Zealand with a multi-city launch: Expands its presence in four countries

After venturing into the United Kingdom and Australia, Cab provider, Ola has started its cab services in New Zealand. Ola is now offering rides to passengers in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. To attract more customers, Kiwis will get 50% discount on all rides for the first month. Ola is also offering services in Auckland and Wellington airports.

Olas says that it is committed to offering safe and affordable services in New Zealand and also offer a better deal for its driver partner with lower commission rates that will enable them to earn more. Ola cabs in New Zealand offers an in-app emergency button and also include real-time ride tracking, location coordinates and other emergency services. Every Ola vehicle is inspected to ensure it is roadworthy and every driver undertakes a police check.

The Ola driver partners also get other benefits of a low introductory commission rate of 9% for drivers, as well as daily payments and 24/7 support.

Brian Dewil, New Zealand Country Manager for Ola said, “Entering New Zealand is an important step for Ola, and the ridesharing industry here. Over recent weeks, we’ve received enthusiastic feedback from drivers across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. With a reliable platform, an engaged, growing group of drivers and local staff in place, we’re excited to announce that Ola is now available to Kiwi passengers, giving them a fresh alternative to move about conveniently within our cities.”

Like in India and other countries, customers in New Zealand can download the mobile app from Google Play and iOS App stores and start using the cab services as soon as registration is done. Ola says that it will continue to improve the app as the team tracks feedback from customers to enhance the rideshare experience as well as introduce new promotions and offers.

Ola also operates in over 7 cities across Australia and has over 50,000 registered drivers that have together completed over 2 million rides.