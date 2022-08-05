Ola electric car to be unveiled this August 15, on India’s 75th Independence Day. Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to tease a new product launch.

Ola Electric’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to tease a new product launch on August 15, India’s 75th Independence Day. By the looks of it, Ola Electric is likely to unveil its first electric car this Independence Day.

Aggarwal did not reveal any details, but Ola has shown interest in building electric cars and the CEO even tweeted the same many months ago. On August 15, Ola will also announce its future plans, as Bhavish Aggarwal tweeted, “Super excited to announce a new product this 15th August! Will also share more about our BIG future plans!!”

In June this year, Ola teased the new car, showing sleek DRLs with red accents. The teaser also revealed the front and rear design of the car, which had the Ola logo on it. The electric car is likely to be a four-door sedan with a coupe-ish roof line with a long-range battery pack.

To make room for manufacturing electric four-wheelers, Ola is looking to acquire 1,000 acres of land to bulid a new factory, which will be two times the size of its current factory based in Hosur that builds Ola’s electric scooters.