Ola now offers self-drive car rental service in Karnataka: Available for inter and intra-city use

Ola, India’s ride-hailing company has been given the license in the state of Karnataka to offer self-drive car rental services. Ola will be offering vehicles for short rentals and long leases for both inter-city and intra-city use. These vehicles are said to be available from convenient pick-up and drop points.

A PTI report states that Ola intends to offer short-term rental, long-term subscription packages in addition to corporate leasing models. The Additional Commissioner for Transport, Narendra Holkar confirmed to PTI: "We have given them licence for Rent-a-Cab."

PTI states that an Ola spokes person said that launching a self-drive service is an extension for Ola, which is already offering “tailor-made” mobility offerings across 12-plus categories including cabs, three-wheelers and two-wheelers.

Under this programme, Ola will be deploying 10,000 cars which include everything from hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs from various brands and manufacturers and would be investing US$ 500 million (~Rs 3,500 crore) into the self-drive car rental business in the next two years. PTI also states that Ola is also working closely with luxury car makes like BMW, Audi and Mercedes to make luxury cars affordable to the masses through a subscription model.

Ola has also conducted a pilot project called “Ola Drive” to test the system before launching the new offering before it introduces this new model nationwide soon. Currently, Ola owns over 1 lakh vehicles through Its leasing arm and Ola Fleet Technologies.