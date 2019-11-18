Ola, Microsoft Research join hands to measure real time street-level air quality

Ride-hailing service operator Ola has announced its partnership with Microsoft Research for gathering real-time street-level air quality data in Delhi-NCR. The collected data is going to be used in order to provide periodic reports and carry out joint research by Ola Mobility Institute and Microsoft Research. This project is going to commence from November 2019 and within a year, is aimed at collecting millions of data points. Sensors will be mounted on top of Ola fleet in order to collect Particulate Matter (PM 2.5) data. For this, cars have been selected with the help of complex algorithms which will ensure maximum coverage. The aforementioned sensors have been mounted in the engine compartments of these vehicles and have been manufactured by Purelogic Labs India Pvt. Ltd, a Delhi based company.

Venkat Padmanabhan, Deputy Managing Director, Microsoft Research India, said “At Microsoft Research India, we have a track record of conducting research that addresses pressing societal issues with innovative technology. The recent launch of our Societal impact through Cloud and AI (SCAI) initiative enables us to deepen our engagement with like-minded collaborators. We are excited to be partnering with Ola on the critical challenge of air pollution, leveraging their reach in the country and our expertise in cutting-edge technologies such as IoT-based sensing and AI, to perform a rigorous research study, with the goal of enabling informed solutions.”

Speaking about the partnership, Anand Shah, Head, Ola Mobility Institute, said, “Air pollution is one of the biggest global environmental challenges of today. Most air-quality sensors today measure ambient air-quality which is not reflective of the street-level pollution people are subjected to on a daily basis. This project is part of Ola City Sense, a program to provide intelligent data based insights to cities. We are confident that the data acquired from this study will add a new dimension of knowledge to what is already known about air pollution and help combat the problem better through hyper local strategies.”