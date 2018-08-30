Ola launches a new Mobility Institute: Think Tank to focus on new age mobility

Ola has recently launched its first-of-its-kind policy research and social innovation unit, better known as Ola Mobility Institute. The facility has been set up to develop knowledge frameworks that will focus on the intersection of mobility and public good. The new Ola Mobility institute will focus on leveraging the disruptive potential of mobility as a growth and innovation engine for India’s economy. The Institute, spearheaded by Anand Shah, Senior Vice President for Strategic Initiatives at Ola, includes an initial team of strategic thinkers, researchers, academics, and policy specialists trained around the world, including the Indian Institutes of Technology, Harvard University, Oxford University, King’s College – London, the School of Planning and Architecture, the California Institute of Technology, and the Indian School of Business. The Institute is recruiting a global advisory board and will add a dozen mobility experts to its team over the next year.

The unit will initially focus on knowledge frameworks to better understand the social and economic impact around five centers of excellence: mobility as a service, the climate footprint of mobility innovations, skill development and job creation, transportation-oriented urban planning, and the digitization of mobility.

The Institute already launched “Mission: Electric” early this year, to convene mobility providers and leverage their fleets to make electric mobility viable at scale. It builds on Ola’s extensive knowledge base, data capabilities, and practical experience in putting hundreds of electric vehicles on road. As a part of this program, Ola made a renewed commitment to electric mobility, by committing to put 1 million electric vehicles on the road in the next three years. The Institute is encouraging fleet owners and operators who deliver a disproportionate number of kilometers traveled, to be a driving force in reducing the climate impact of mobility on roads.

With the goal of making mobility accessible and equitable, the Institute has also helped create a pioneering global safety council for the ridesharing industry - Street Safe council. The Institute supports the Council’s goals of supporting governments globally in achieving their road safety targets as per the Brasilia Declaration, and jointly developing safety policies, and processes that ensure 100% safe ride experience for commuters and drivers, with special emphasis on women safety.

The Institute is also working with global institutions to develop a framework to assess mobility in cities across India and other markets, leveraging its vast dataset with other primary research, secondary sources, and best-in-class methodology to develop tools that can help cities ease the burden of mobility on citizens. The Institute will publish a report on this research in October.