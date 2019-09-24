Ola gets $5 million funding from Seoul-based ARK

Ola has received $5 million in funding from Seoul-based fund manager ARK as part of the company’s ‘Series-J’ round, according to RoC filings accessed by business signals platform paper.vc. The investment routed through special purpose vehicle — ARK Ola pre-IPO private investment round – could indicate that the Bengaluru-based ride-hailing firm is closer to an initial public offering (IPO) than was previously thought, founder Vivek Durai said in a note.

Last year, Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said the company aims to launch an IPO in the next three-four years. Ola narrowed its losses to `2,676.7 crore for the year ended March 31, 2018, from losses of `4,816.91 crore in FY17, according to documents sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler. Revenues rose to `1,490.66 crore in FY18, compared with `1,077.78 crore in FY17, the documents showed. Under the terms of Ola’s shareholder agreements and its own internal by-laws, the firm is obligated to initiate an IPO by 2022, according to documents sourced from paper.vc.

“The pre-IPO nomenclature could mean anything. It could mean, for instance, that Ola is actively pitching an impending IPO to a new grade of investors – firms that typically invest in public markets, but for whom a pre-IPO investment is an excellent opportunity to get their feet wet in private markets and one that allows them to show small but notable gains in the value of their portfolio,” Durai wrote in the note.

Ola's 'Series J' funding round saw investment of `650 crore from Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal and a joint investment of $300 million by Hyundai Motor Company and KIA Motors earlier this year. Analysts at paper.vc said Ola raised approximately $2.2 billion since 2013, but it has so far burnt only $1.5 billion, leaving it with $700 million war-chest for the current year.

Another signal of an impending public offering is a move by the Ola founders to increase their shareholding in the company. Last year, a regulatory filing revealed that Singapore-based SPV Lazarus Holdings had acquired a 6.72% stake in Ola by purchasing existing shares in a secondary transaction. The SPV is jointly owned by a Temasek entity – McRitchie Investments and by the founders holding their shares via a trust, Trident Trust Company (Singapore), Durai said in the note. Ola competes with Uber which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange earlier this year.