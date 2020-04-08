Ola launches emergency service for non-COVID medical trips in partnership with Ministry of Health

Ola has also collaborated with the Karnataka State Government and stakeholders like the Corona Task Force, to help ferry senior citizens in need of medical support across Bangalore, and Hubli-Dharwad.

April 8, 2020
For representational purposes only (Photo: Reuters)

Ola has announced the launch of a new service on its app – ‘Ola Emergency’ that enables essential medical trips – in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Government of Karnataka. The new category has been launched in Bengaluru and aims to provide a mobility solution for citizens who do not have a mode of transport to access a hospital in case of a medical emergency.

Ola Emergency is available in Bengaluru with a network of cars that are equipped with masks and sanitisers and will be operated by specially trained drivers. To book an ‘Ola Emergency’ cab, citizens can select the category “Enabled for Hospitals” on their Ola app, and enter the drop location from a list of available hospitals in the city.

Ola has enabled over 200 hospitals on its app to provide the service and ensure cabs are used only for essential medical travel. The service will be available across Bengaluru and is slated to soon launch in other major cities.

The cab aggregator is working with the authorities to ensure all drivers and cars are equipped with essential protective equipment like masks and sanitisers, and will ensure the service is used only for medical travel that is non-COVID and doesn’t require an ambulance, for example those who need dialysis, chemotherapy, scheduled check-ups and or have physical injuries among others. Customers will be charged a nominal fare to compensate driver-partners for their services.

Also read: Honda to supply engine-powered backpack sprayers for disinfectant fumigation to govt agencies

Last week, Ola collaborated with the Karnataka State Government and stakeholders like the Corona Task Force, to help ferry senior citizens in need of medical support across Bangalore, and Hubli-Dharwad.

Through ‘Ola Foods’, the company has been supporting various efforts to provide migrant workers with quality, hygienic food in Bengaluru. Additionally, Ola Foundation, the social welfare arm of the company, had recently launched the ‘Drive the Driver Fund’ to support cab, auto-rickshaw, and kaali-peeli taxi drivers across the country, through contributions from the Ola Group and through a crowdfunding platform for citizens and institutions.

