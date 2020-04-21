Ola Emergency service expanded to 15 cities for non-COVID medical trips during lockdown

Through ‘Ola Emergency’, Ola is providing transport services for all non-COVID medical trips such as scheduled check-ups, dialysis, and chemotherapy for immediate medical needs such as injuries, amongst others.

For representational purposes only (Photo: Reuters)

Earlier this month, Ola announced rolling out its new service for non-COVID medical trips in the city of Bengaluru in collaboration with the Ministry of Health. The mobility solution aims to provide transport to citizens who do not have the means to access a hospital in case of a medical emergency. And now, the service has been expanded to 14 more cities that include Mumbai, Gurugram, Vizag, Nashik, Varanasi, Indore, Bhopal, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Rourkela, and Bhubaneswar.

Ola Emergency is available with a network of cars that are equipped with masks and sanitisers and will be operated by specially trained drivers. To book an ‘Ola Emergency’ cab, citizens can select the category “Enabled for Hospitals” on their Ola app, and enter the drop location from a list of available hospitals in the city.

Through ‘Ola Emergency’, Ola is providing transport services for all non-COVID medical trips such as scheduled check-ups, dialysis, and chemotherapy for immediate medical needs such as injuries, amongst others.

Ola is bringing this service in partnership with various state governments ensuring all norms of social distancing and safety measures. Citizens across these cities can seamlessly book a cab by selecting the ‘Ola Emergency’ category and entering the drop location from the list of available hospitals in the city.

Customers are charged a nominal fare to compensate driver-partners for their services.

Earlier this week, Ola also opened up its technology platform to governments to fight COVID-19 through ‘Ola Connects’ (COmprehensive Navigation, NEtworking, Control and Tracking Solution). This platform can be deployed as a turn-key solution or customised to specific requirements, to assist governments and its various agencies in managing Real-Time War Rooms for various operations at scale, amidst the ongoing COVID crisis with 100% data privacy and security. Ola is offering the Connects platform and required development solutions free of cost to the government and its various agencies.

