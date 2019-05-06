Ola electric mobility gets new investment from Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons has invested in the EV business of Ola Electric Mobility, the ride-hailing service provider said in a statement. This investment, which is part of Ola Electric Mobility's series A round of funding is in Tata's personal capacity, and the details of the same have not been disclosed. "His investment in Ola Electric will bring his deep experience and mentorship to the company's ambitions to make electric mobility viable at scale," Ola said in a statement.

In July 2015, Tata had invested in ANI Technologies which is the parent company of Ola. In fact, he was amongst the early investors in the firm. In March this year, OEM had announced raising Rs 400 crore in a funding round led by Tiger Global and Matrix India. “The electric vehicle ecosystem is evolving dramatically every day, and I believe Ola Electric will play a key role in its growth and development," Tata said.

Ola Electric is currently running several pilots involving charging solutions, battery swapping stations, and deploying vehicles across two, three and four-wheeler segments. Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of Ola said Tata has been a mentor to him personally, and inspiration in shaping Ola's journey over the years. "I'm very excited to welcome him on board Ola Electric as an investor and a mentor. We are privileged to have his guidance and support once again, as we work towards our goal of a million electric vehicles in India by 2021," he added.

OEM was initially established to enable Ola's electric mobility pilot programme in Nagpur. In 2018, Ola subsequently announced ‘Mission: Electric' to bring 1 million electric vehicles on Indian roads by 2021. India is slowly moving towards electric vehicle mobility. EESL which is at the forefront of EV procurement for the Government has recently installed three fast chargers and four slow chargers at the Parliament House.