Ola’s electric car will make its debut in 2024, however, the CEO has revealed a few details about the car, including its range, performance, and features.

Ola unveiled its electric car today at the Mission Electric 2022 event, which will make its debut in 2024. Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola shared a few details about the company’s upcoming electric car, including its design, features, range, and performance.

Jumping straight to the design, the new Ola electric car will sport an all-glass roof and as per ola, the car will be the ‘sportiest-ever’ car in India. As per company claims, the Ola electric car will have a drag coefficient of 0.21, meaning it will be more aerodynamic than the Kia EV6, which has a drag coefficient of 0.28.

Performance claims are also exciting, as the CEO revealed that the upcoming Ola electric car is capable of a 0-100 kmph sprint in 4 seconds, while it offers a range of 500 km on a full charge. This puts the Ola electric car almost on par with some of the European electric cars on sale in India.

Highlighting the features, the new Ola electric car will have assisted drive technology, keyless operation, and Ola’s Move OS. The CEO said that the car will be launched in 2024, meaning it has a long way to go in terms of testing and certification.

Apart from the news about the car, Ola also launched the new S1 electric scooter in India, priced at Rs 99,999 ex-showroom. The Ola S1 electric scooter will share most of its underpinnings with the S1 Pro, and the company claims a mileage of 141 km on a full charge, while it can reach a top speed of 95 kmph.

Alongside the Ola S1 electric scooter launch, the EV maker also launched a Khaki version of the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter, which will be limited to 1941 units. The Ola S1 Khaki edition is priced at Rs 1.49 lakh ex-showroom.