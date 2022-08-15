Independence Day 2022 | Ola Electric Car, Scooter India debut LIVE Updates: Ola Electric is all set to take the wraps off its all-new digital car today. The company will also launch a new electric scooter.

All-new Ola Electric Car, Scooter India Unveil LIVE Updates: Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer, Ola Electric, is all set for its ‘Mission Electric 2022’. The company is expected to reveal the concept version of its new digital car today on the occasion of the 76th Independence day. Moreover, the company will also launch a new electric scooter.

Wheels of the revolution! pic.twitter.com/8zQV3ezj6o — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 13, 2022

While the company is tight-lipped about the same and there are no specific details about the upcoming products, it is expected that Ola Electric will launch an affordable version of the S1 Pro electric scooter. It is worth mentioning that the base-spec Ola S1 scooter announced last year was never delivered to customers. Instead, everyone got the same hardware as the S1 Pro.

Ola Electric Car, Scooter India debut LIVE Updates: Price in India, full specifications, range, features, and more:

Ola might introduce a new affordable version of the S1 Pro electric scooter to lure buyers. In addition, the company might also introduce some new paint schemes for its S1 Pro electric scooter and reveal details about the roll-out of the Move OS 3.0. Ola Electric has ambitious plans and the company is expected to showcase its concept electric car that might offer a range of over 500 km per charge.

Live Updates