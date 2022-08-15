scorecardresearch
Ola Electric Car, Scooter India debut LIVE updates: Price, specs, features, range, and more

Independence Day 2022 | Ola Electric Car, Scooter India debut LIVE Updates: Ola Electric is all set to take the wraps off its all-new digital car today. The company will also launch a new electric scooter.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Updated:
Ola Electric Car, Scooter
Ola Electric Car, New Scooter India debut today [File photo]

All-new Ola Electric Car, Scooter India Unveil LIVE Updates: Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer, Ola Electric, is all set for its ‘Mission Electric 2022’. The company is expected to reveal the concept version of its new digital car today on the occasion of the 76th Independence day. Moreover, the company will also launch a new electric scooter

While the company is tight-lipped about the same and there are no specific details about the upcoming products, it is expected that Ola Electric will launch an affordable version of the S1 Pro electric scooter. It is worth mentioning that the base-spec Ola S1 scooter announced last year was never delivered to customers. Instead, everyone got the same hardware as the S1 Pro.

Ola Electric Car, Scooter India debut LIVE Updates: Price in India, full specifications, range, features, and more:

Ola might introduce a new affordable version of the S1 Pro electric scooter to lure buyers. In addition, the company might also introduce some new paint schemes for its S1 Pro electric scooter and reveal details about the roll-out of the Move OS 3.0. Ola Electric has ambitious plans and the company is expected to showcase its concept electric car that might offer a range of over 500 km per charge. 

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more LIVE updates!

Live Updates
13:39 (IST) 15 Aug 2022
Ola Electric Car to offer over 500 km range/charge

As per some media reports, Ola's upcoming electric car for the Indian market will offer a range of over 500 km on a single charge.

13:33 (IST) 15 Aug 2022
Will it be a new electric scooter or Ola’s car?

Ola is expected to showcase the concept version of its upcoming electric car. Moreover, the company is likely to launch an affordable electric scooter too. We will get to know more details in just a few minutes from now.

13:23 (IST) 15 Aug 2022
Welcome to the India debut LIVE blog of the all-new Ola Electric Car!

Good Afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Happy Independence Day! We welcome you dear readers to the live blog of the all-new Ola Electric Car that is all set to make its global debut in India in just a few minutes from now. Keep watching this space for all the LIVE updates.

