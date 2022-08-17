Ola Electric Car India launch in 2024: All you need to know

Ola Electric will launch its first electric car in India in 2024 and it’s claimed to offer a range of more than 500 km on a single charge. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer, Ola Electric, launched the S1 e-scooter on August 15 in its ‘Mission Electric 2022’ virtual event. During the same event, the company also revealed some details about its maiden electric car. Ola claims that its first electric car will be launched in 2024 and it will offer a range of more than 500 km per charge. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Ola Electic Car: Design

The teaser video of Ola’s upcoming electric car gives us a sneak peek of what to expect. At the front, it showcases an LED light bar with an illuminated Ola logo. The company’s maiden car is likely to be an electric sedan with a coupe-like roofline. Moreover, it will get a glass roof, just like the Tesla EVs.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV India launch next month: Tata Nexon EV rival

Ola Electric Car: Specifications

Ola Electric has made some tall claims regarding its upcoming EV. The company’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, said that its electric car will have a drag coefficient of 0.21Cd. Moreover, it will offer a range of over 500 km on a single charge and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in under 4 seconds.

Ola Electric Car: Features

In terms of features, Ola’s upcoming electric car will get keyless entry & ignition, a handle-less door design, a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and more. In addition, this electric car will be powered by Ola’s Move OS technology and is likely to get ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) along with a host of other safety features.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Ola Electric Car: Launch Date and Price

The Ola Electric Car will be launched in India in 2024. Talking about the pricing, as per Bhavish Aggarwal’s hints during the Mission Electric 2022 event, it is expected that the Ola Electric Car will cost under 25,000 US dollars. One can expect the Ola Electric Car to be priced between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Honda Activa 6G Premium Edition officially teased: India launch soon

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.