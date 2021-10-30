Ola Cars announces India’s biggest pre-owned car festival: Get discounts of upto Rs 1 lakh

Ola Cars has announced the launch of India’s biggest pre-owned car festival. One can avail discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh along with several other benefits.

By:Updated: Oct 30, 2021 1:16 PM
ola used car sales

Ola is one of India’s largest mobility platforms and it revolutionised the urban mobility segment in the country. The company now also operates its new auto retail platform that’s called Ola Cars and it brings seamless, digital buying, selling and ownership of vehicles to the consumers. Ola Cars has recently announced the launch of India’s biggest pre-owned car festival. The company claims to offer the best deals and incentives on more than 2000 Ola Cars certified vehicles on its platform. 

According to the company, the customers can avail discounts of upto Rs 1 lakh on their next car purchase from Ola Cars. However, that’s not all. The company is also offering several industry-first offers like free servicing for up to 2 years, a 12-month warranty on the car, and a 7-day easy return policy. Ola Cars enables the customers to purchase both brand new cars as well as pre-owned vehicles through the Ola app.

Register Now: A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

Ola Cars offers a bouquet of services to customers, which include purchase, vehicle finance and insurance, registration, etc. The company’s services also include providing OEM level quality standards for maintenance during ownership, including vehicle health diagnostics and service, accessories; and finally resale of the vehicle back to Ola Cars.

Ola Cars claims that it will be a one-stop shop for customers looking at hassle-free buying, selling, and managing their cars. Also, as per the company, Ola Cars has already sold 5,000 vehicles in the first month of its operations. The company has recently also announced its plans to expand to 100 cities with 300 centers. 

Commenting on the launch of the pre-owned car festival, Arun Sirdeshmukh, CEO, Ola Cars said, “Powered by our digital platform, Ola is committed to reimagining the 100-plus-year-old model of archaic dealership based vehicle commerce. This Diwali, the exciting, unprecedented deals and offers from Ola Cars will enable many more customers to have a vehicle ownership experience that is better than buying a new vehicle – right from the comfort of their homes.” 

