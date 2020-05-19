Ola cabs back in 160+ cities: Autos and cars to follow these new safety rules

In all of the 160+ cities where Ola is now operational, enhanced safety protocols are applicable across every single trip. This includes compulsory mask usage for driver-partners and passengers, and sanitization of cars.

Ola restarted its regular ride-hailing service in over 100 cities some two weeks ago during the third phase of the coronavirus lockdown. Now that the fourth phase of the lockdown has begun with new guidelines, Ola has begun its service in a total of more than 160 cities. To ensure safety, Ola had introduced its ’10 Steps to a Safer Ride’ set of rules which will be adhered to but all driver-partners of three- and four-wheelers.

Based on the latest guidelines issued by various state governments, driver-partners with three and four-wheelers will be available on the Ola app, maintaining a high level of safety precautions. The service will be available in the states of Karnataka, Telangana, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (except Chennai), Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Assam. This also comes as a relief to millions of drivers-partners whose livelihoods depend on the ride-hailing service, Ola has said in a recent press statement.

Ola cabs will follow enhanced safety protocols for every single trip in all of the 160+ cities where it is now operational. These protocols include the usage of face masks for drivers and passengers, sanitisation of cars after every trip, maintaining social distance by limiting to two passengers per ride amongst other key steps, the statement adds.

For Driver-partners:

No travel in red zones. Selfie-authentication of drivers through their partner app. Cars to be equipped with hygiene kits. Cars to be cleaned regularly. Flexible cancellations for drivers and customers.

For Customers:

Wearing a mask is compulsory. The air conditioner will remain switched off. Only two passengers allowed per car, urged to sit by the windows on the rear seat. Loading and unloading of luggage will be done by customers themselves. All payments will be cashless.

