Ola resumes service in 100+ cities with these new rules for payment, AC and more

With the country stepping in the third phase of the coronavirus lockdown, some services have been resumed in green and orange zones in cities including Ola ride-hailing service. Hence, Ola has introduced ’10 Steps to a Safer Ride’ set of rules for its driver-partners and customers as it resumes service in over 100 cities in green and orange zones across the country. The new set of rules applies to the regular cab service that has been resumed and the previous protocols for to & fro trips from hospitals with continue to exist in the 15 cities Ola runs its emergency service.

Ola’s ’10 Steps to a Safer Ride’ initiative focuses on the safety of the drivers and passengers. As a protocol, all rides will be driven only across the identified safe zones. To ensure that driver-partners adhere to the rule, a mandatory selfie authentication will be required before and after every ride.

Furthermore, Ola assures that all cars will be cleaned and sanitized after each ride and flexible cancellation policy has also been introduced under which both the customer and driver-partner can cancel the ride if they feel the other party is not following the rules or not wearing a mask. Head to blog.olacabs.com for the full list of cities where Ola has resumed service.

The company has introduced five rules for the driver-partners and customers each to follow, encouraging social distancing, sanitization and personal hygiene etiquette. The protocols have been divided as follows:

For Driver-partners:

No travel in red zones: Vehicles will not operate to and from government identified red or containment zones.

Selfie-authentication of drivers: All driver-partners are required to wear masks and need to authenticate this before the start of every ride by sharing a selfie through their partner app.

Equipped with hygiene kits: Driver-partners will be provided with masks, sanitizers and disinfectants and can avail these at all walk-in centres across their cities.

Cars to be cleaned regularly: Common surfaces like the handle, inner handle and seat to be cleaned before every ride.

Flexible cancellations: Drivers and customers are being given the option of cancelling a ride if the other is not wearing a mask to ensure their own safety as well that of subsequent users.

For Customers:

Wearing a mask is compulsory: All customers boarding the cab need to wear masks and should sanitize before and after every ride.

AC to be switched off: To avoid re-circulation of air, the AC will be switched off and windows will be kept open during all rides.

2 passengers per car: Only two passengers per ride will be allowed in the cab. They will also be urged to sit by the windows on the rear of the car.

Load and unload luggage themselves: To help maintain social distancing, customers are urged to load and unload luggage themselves.

Cashless payments: Customers are encouraged to make cashless payments for the rides to avoid any unnecessary contact.

