Ola cabs now safer from Covid-19: Here’s how

Marico’s ‘Protect’ range of surface disinfectants with high efficacy contains 77% alcohol and these come in an easy-to-use spray format. Apart from these measures, all Ola vehicles continue to undergo fumigation and deep-cleaning every 48 hours across the company's network of 500+ Safety Zones. More details below.

Ola has recently announced a partnership with Marico that happens to be one of India’s foremost consumer goods companies that aims at enhanced hygiene standards. Under the said partnership, Ola will be providing Marico’s Travel Protect from its new range of ‘Protect’ surface disinfectant sprays to its driver partners, which will be used to disinfect commonly used surfaces like seat, inner panel, handles etc. of the vehicles before every ride. Through Ola’s ‘Ride Safe India’ initiative, the company aims to set the industry-leading standards for safety and hygiene across 2 wheeler, 3 wheeler and 4 wheeler categories. The company believes that the recent partnership with Marico takes forward its safety efforts through targeted solutions that offer customers and drivers added assurance and confidence.

Marico’s ‘Protect’ range of surface disinfectants with high efficacy contains 77% alcohol and come in an easy-to-use spray format. Apart from these measures, all Ola vehicles continue to undergo fumigation and deep-cleaning every 48 hours across the company’s network of 500+ Safety Zones. Speaking on the partnership, Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson for Ola, said that the company has established industry-leading safety benchmarks in mobility, enabling India to ride safely again. He adds that with best-in-class safety practices and protocols, Ola’s ‘Ride Safe India’ initiative has brought together citizens and driver-partners to enlist their support and commitment to safety at large. Subramanian also stated that through Ola’s partnership with Marico, the brand is pleased to bring to market their new range of ‘Protect’ surface disinfectants that will help complement its efforts to deliver safe mobility for all.

Speaking on the said occasion, Koshy George, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited says that during these difficult times, higher hygiene standards and enhanced cleanliness protocols are the top priorities for consumers. He also says that in line with this, Marico’s Protect range of surface disinfectant sprays helps in providing a clean and sanitized experience while effectively killing 99.999% of germs at home or while venturing out.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.