Ola partners with Delhi Government for free ambulance service for non-COVID cases

Ola has rolled out a new service in Delhi in partnership with Delhi State Government’s health department to provide a fleet of ambulances. The company’s fleet will be used as mini-ambulances which will enable citizens of the capital city to access essential medical care free of cost. Citizens in need of mobility support for any non-COVID medical care can dial 102 and the health ministry team will allocate a cab for the patient to be transported to a hospital free of cost.

Ola is providing transport services for all non-COVID medical trips such as scheduled check-ups, dialysis, chemotherapy and for immediate medical needs such as injuries, amongst others. The company says it will ensure that all earmarked cabs are equipped with essential protective equipment like masks and sanitizers and are operated by specially trained driver-partners following proper sanitary measures as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

“Through this initiative, we will be able to supplement the existing ambulance network with access to quick and safe mobility for anyone in need, to get to the hospital. We are also partnering with state governments across the country and will continue to support them with their emergency response efforts,” Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola, said.

Ola has also collaborated with the Ministry of Health, Karnataka and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide essential mobility services in Bangalore and Mumbai by ferrying medical staff, healthcare workers and paramedical staff from homes to hospitals.

The company has rolled out its new category, ‘Ola Emergency’ which will provide transport for medical trips to and from hospitals across 15 cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Vizag, Nashik, Varanasi, Indore, Bhopal, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar.

