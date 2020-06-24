Ola Autos get protective partition screens for safety against Covid-19: How 5 layers of safety works!

Ola says that its auto drivers follow social distancing as they don't come in proximity to crowds at demand hotspots or auto-stands. Moreover, under the ‘5 layers of safety’ protocol across all Ola Auto rides, both driver-partners and passengers are required to compulsorily wear masks, undergo regular health checks for driver-partners and sanitization of the exposed parts of the vehicle before every ride is also necessary.

Ola has recently announced a new safety measure against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The company has announced that all Ola Autos on the platform will now be fitted with a protective partition screen between the driver and the passenger section as an additional layer of protection in order to ensure physical separation. Ola says that it is committed to investing in this category and ensuring the hygiene protocols and the said screens are being used on Ola Autos across all the 120+ cities where the company operates. In addition to this, Ola has also set up a network of 100+ fumigation centres across India to enable mandatory fumigation for all vehicles in every 48 hours. As part of its RideSafeIndia initiative, Ola has also enhanced its cleanliness protocols, implemented vehicle sanitisation practices and incorporated technological advancements, for Ola Autos without any extra charge. Moreover, Ola’s proprietary selfie authentication technology will ensure that its drivers are wearing masks while serving on the platform.

The company says that Ola Autos also enable the drivers to follow social distancing as they don’t come in proximity to crowds at demand hotspots or auto-stands. Under the ‘5 layers of safety’ protocol across all Ola Auto rides, both driver-partners and passengers are required to compulsorily wear masks, regular health checks for driver-partners and sanitization of the exposed parts of the vehicle is also required before every ride. All Ola Auto drivers get hygiene kits consisting of masks, sanitisers and cleaning equipment. In order to ensure the highest standards of hygiene and safety on every ride, all autos are fumigated thrice a week. A flexible cancellation policy has been introduced to allow either party to cancel the ride if the other is not adhering to the guidelines.

Speaking on the said initiative, Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson for Ola said that being ubiquitous to India, Auto-Rickshaws are one of the most economical and widely used means to commute. He adds that with these added safety measures for Ola Auto, both driver-partners and citizens are assured of a comfortable and safe ride. He concluded his statement by saying that Ola’s five layers of safety brings the assurance of a high quality ride, with the affordability and access of Ola Auto as a preferred first and last mile mobility solution.

